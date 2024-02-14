Relatives of the Israeli hostages will go to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague on Wednesday to file charges against Hamas leaders. According to the Center for Information and Documentation Israel (CIDI), the charges are 'for kidnapping, taking hostages, sexual violence, torture and other serious crimes'. The family members will also ask for an arrest warrant. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.

#LIVE #Families #hostages #ICC #indictment #Hamas