Relatives of the Israeli hostages will go to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague on Wednesday to file charges against Hamas leaders. According to the Center for Information and Documentation Israel (CIDI), the charges are 'for kidnapping, taking hostages, sexual violence, torture and other serious crimes'. The family members will also ask for an arrest warrant. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.
#LIVE #Families #hostages #ICC #indictment #Hamas
Alcohol | You can get strong beer in the grocery store maybe already on May Day – The government will present a proposal to the parliament on Thursday
The increase in the percentage limit does not apply to lemonades, although the European Commission has pointed it out.From today...
Leave a Reply