Falcao garciathe star reinforcement of Millonarios and Colombian football for this semester, will have his official presentation this Tuesday, July 16 at the El Campín stadium, which is dressed up to welcome him.

The tickets were distributed at a commercial activity by Andina, the sponsoring firm that supported Falcao’s arrival to the team and organized the presentation.

Gala night The main event starts at around 7pm and is in style: it has a musical atmosphere, a tribute to the Millonarios women’s team for their achievements in the women’s league, the presentation of each player registered with Dimayor and of coach Alberto Gamero so that they receive a standing ovation. More details about the event Falcao will be the last to come out onto the pitch to greet the fans. The president of the Millonarios board of directors, Gustavo Serpa, and the team president, Enrique Camacho, will give him the jersey with the number 9 and his name on the back. IDRD, on the grass The IDRD explains that it is normal for the playing field to be very light in color and at a fairly low level due to FIFA’s request to cut it to its minimum and make seven vertical cuts. “Currently we still have sand that was applied for leveling. During Falcao’s presentation we will see around 1,500 square meters occupied in the middle of the grass. After the event we will remove all that floor for the first match of the Colombian league in El Campín,” said José Varela, architect and in charge of protecting the grass. Falcao arrived The blue team arrived at the stadium and Falcao was present with his son. Gamero speaks “He hasn’t stopped training, he does it at full speed, he always wants more and he wants to play,” says Alberto Gamero. Falcao and the National Team “We have kept in touch, my priority is Millonarios. Doing the best I can and if things go well at the club I may have a better chance of returning to the national team. I am giving my best every day.”

“They made us excited, we are closer, this time we reached the final. We have to keep going, to win a title you have to play a perfect game in the final, we already have the experience and surely for the future Colombia will have to play a perfect game, we are closer, we cannot lose faith.” How long will Falcao and the traffic be there? “We’re getting used to it, family decisions have to do with that, being close to the sports city, to the schools, but I was already training. The physical part is fine, the competition is different.” The height “I imagine everything is ok now… As for the altitude, I played as a child, you have to get used to it. With the matches it will be easier.” How have they treated you? “Very good, they have been kind, generous, Leo and Santiago share, we have a nice competition of wanting to do well to win the place.” The stadium is filled Millonarios fans continue to fill El Campín, while Tigre gives a press conference. Falcao on his rivals “I’m excited about the goal, I hope there will be many with this shirt…” “All the matches are going to be special and visiting other stadiums or hosting traditional ones is going to be emotional and experiencing all that atmosphere and that passion, obviously América, Nacional, Santa Fe, Junior, Medellín have great fans.”

