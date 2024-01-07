A wonderful cracker in the third round of the FA Cup: Arsenal and Liverpool will face each other at the Emirates Stadium in London at 5:30 PM. Without ill captain Virgil van Dijk, can Liverpool manage to knock Arsenal out of the cup tournament? Cody Gakpo is in the starting lineup, Ryan Gravenberch starts on the bench. Follow the highlights of the match in our live blog!

#LIVE #Cup #Van #Dijk #Liverpool #hard #time #Arsenal #Nelson #Havertz #missing #big #opportunities