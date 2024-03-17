This afternoon at 4:30 PM Erik ten Hag will face Liverpool with Manchester United in the last quarter-final of the FA Cup. Jürgen Klopp's team has not lost eight games in a row, but Manchester United hopes to reach Wembley (when they won the League Cup) just like last year. You can stay informed about this match via the live blog below.

#LIVE #Cup #McTominay #puts #Manchester #United #ahead #wonderful #cracker #Liverpool