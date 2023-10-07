



2.00pm – The riders will meet to possibly express their dissent against this change to the track late in the weekend.

1.45pm – 60 cm less asphalt in Turn-12 and Turn-13. This is the news that the drivers will have to metabolize in just 10 minutes of free practice, no more than 5 or 6 passes at that point on the track.

Services is repainting the trazado in T12-13 to exceed the track limits of the pianos above 60 cms. Eso means +short circuit. Maintainance services open working on repainting at T12-13 to move track limits away of the kerb aprox 60 cms. That means a shorter track.

1.30pm – We begin our news with the news that rings a significant alarm bell regarding the progress of this race weekend. At 3pm there will be 10 extra minutes of free practice because the curbs are a concern regarding the integrity of the tyres. Track limits have been revisited in the stretch from Turn-12 to Turn-13 and drivers will be given 10 minutes before Q1 to familiarize themselves with the ‘new layout’. A sensational obligation to make three stops tomorrow in the race to protect the tires cannot be ruled out. In this regard, the data that will emerge in today’s Sprint will be fundamental.

‘Revenge’ with hot track

Max Verstappen today he has the chance to celebrate his third world title by scoring three points in today’s Sprint (a sixth place is therefore sufficient regardless of Sergio Perez’s result) and yesterday in Qualifying he took pole position for the race starting tomorrow.

The Sprint Shootout, however, will be held in significantly different climatic conditions compared to when the spotlights are turned on on the Lusail track in Qatar. So watch out for surprises, with Lando Norris who will certainly want to redeem himself after the mistake in Q3 which will force him to start from tenth position on the starting grid tomorrow. Ferrari yesterday recorded the elimination of Carlos Sainz in Q2, today’s objective is to limit the damage against Mercedes.