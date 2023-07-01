



[F1] – Hello dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct writing of the Sprint Shootout of Austrian Grand Prix 2023.

The Ferraris try again the assault on Verstappen

Yesterday we witnessed a Qualifying session marked by track limits which led to excellent exclusions, above all that of Sergio Perez from Q3. Q1, Q2 and Q3 are even shorter today and with obligations and limitations in terms of tires after the use of numerous trains in Qualifying. Leclerc and Sainz will try to beat Verstappen, but surprises can be around the corner between cancellations and traffic.

The session will start at 12:00

11.45 – A Q1 even with slick tires cannot be ruled out.

Forty minutes to the Sprint Shootout. No rain at the moment and the course is starting to dry out.#AustrianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/3VIZzvNb7G — FormulaPassion.it (@FormulaPassion) July 1, 2023

11.35 – In terms of performance on the track, instead, let’s start again from the telemetric analysis of yesterday’s Qualifying.

11.20 – Currently the showers of water have ended, except for a few very light scattered rain. However, the weather is very unstable and the sky is cloudy. It therefore seems probable that new precipitations will arrive. Furthermore, for about 50 km around the area of ​​the track there have been heavy rains in the last few hours.

11.15 – We begin our direct written with some important weather updates: throughout the night and even in the morning has indeed it rained heavily on the hills of Styria and on the Red Bull Ring. Bad weather could therefore significantly affect the Sprint Shootout. However, in the event of a wet track even during the session, many teams would solve the problem problem of shortage of new slick tiresgiven that almost all of them were used in yesterday’s qualifying to compensate for the numerous times canceled due to track limits.

Good Saturday morning from the Red Bull Ring. Rain and low clouds throughout the region on this day dedicated to the Sprint#AustrianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/ruMwMOt0Qj — FormulaPassion.it (@FormulaPassion) July 1, 2023