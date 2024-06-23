2.15pm – 24°C the air temperature, 40°C the asphalt temperature.

14.10 – Alexander Albon will start from the pit lane for work on the power unit. Logan Sargeant was penalized three places for impeding Lance Stroll in Q1, but must not move up the grid.

2.00pm – We begin our report with the analysis of the strategies carried out together with Pirelli.

Spanish GP 2024, tenth act of the F1 World Championship, which will start at 3:00 pm.

Lando Norris starts in pole position, with him on the front row Max Verstappen, behind them the two Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, then the Ferrari by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. For now the risk of rain seems to be receding, if the track remains dry the race will be at least two stops for everyone in light of the high tire degradation expected on the challenging Montmelò curves.