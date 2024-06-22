11.30 – We begin our news with the telemetric analysis of the Friday sessions.

Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the appointment dedicated to the live writing of the third free practice session of Spanish GPtenth act of the 2024 F1 championship.

Yesterday Lewis Hamilton was the fastest in FP2, trailing Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris by a few thousandths, with Pierre Gasly and Max Verstappen completing a top-5 with five different cars. These 60 minutes will be fundamental for the teams and drivers to make final decisions in view of Qualifying and the Race without forgetting the risk of rain that hovers over tomorrow’s GP.