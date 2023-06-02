



[F1] – Hello dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back to the appointment dedicated to the written live coverage of the first free practice session of Spanish Grand Prixseventh act of the 2023 F1 championship.

Ferrari tests updates

Several teams showed up in Barcelona with not indifferent news, above all Ferrari who is looking for a wider exercise window that should allow Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz to be more constant, especially in terms of race pace.

The session will start at 1.30pm

12.45 – Obviously, even in the Mercedes house, they didn’t sit idly by. Our correspondent Carlo Platella testifies to the small changes made in the rear-view mirror area. Every detail counts.

12.40 – A comparison between the new red and the B version of the W14 Mercedes is inevitable. The two teams are looking for solutions that allow them to reduce the gap from the dominated Red Bull RB19.

12.35 – The Maranello team did not want to hide, here is the updated car that will be in the hands of Carlos Sainz for PL1.

12.30 – Let’s start our report starting from the situation at Ferrari: the SF-23 will test in Barcelona an updated bottom and a new bodywithout however distorting the concept of the car.