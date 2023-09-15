all in Asia

– Formula 1 has left Europe to head for Asia, where the next three races will take place. In fact, before reaching Qatar at the beginning of October, in the next two weeks we will race in the Far East, to be precise in Singapore and Japan. The Marina Bay circuit, in the city state bordering Malaysia, is now a modern classic of the championship. In fact, it debuted in 2008 – when it became the first event held entirely at night – and has always been present on the calendar except in the 2020-2021 period due to the pandemic.