14.15 – Let’s start our report by starting from the FP3 results.

Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back to the appointment dedicated to the live written Qualifications of the Singapore GP 2024.

After FP3, Lando Norris is the big favourite for pole position, Ferrari had grip problems and finished far from the McLaren driver with both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.