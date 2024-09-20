15.29 – Tsunoda is third, first of the humans ahead of Piastri, but seven tenths behind Norris. Fifth Ricciardo.

15.28 – Verstappen not found: he is 1.2″ behind Norris.

15.27 – Leclerc beats Norris in the first two sectors, but bows out in the third: 87 thousandths between Norris and the Monegasque.

15.26 – Norris finishes seven tenths ahead of Piastri, 1’30″727.

15.25 – Russell launches with soft tyres. Behind him the McLarens, very fast in T1, with Norris 40 thousandths faster than Piastri.

15.24 – The qualifying simulations for the big teams are about to begin.

15.23 – Record in T2 and first position for Albon, but with only 15 thousandths of a margin over Leclerc.

15.22 – Albon on track with soft tyres.

15.21 – This is the top 10: Leclerc, Sainz, Albon, Russell, Tsunoda, Ricciardo, Norris, Hulkenberg, Alonso and Magnussen.

15.20 – Sainz completes the Ferrari one-two, two tenths behind Leclerc.

15.19 – Perez is continuing to push with the hard tyre, while Verstappen has been back in the pits for several minutes now. The Dutchman has dropped to 15th in the standings, right behind Perez.

15.18 – Unlike Sainz, Leclerc makes no mistakes in T3 and sets the new benchmark at 1’31″665.

15.17 – Sainz’s mistake in T3, he remains fifth. Colapinto started with the hard tyre and is eleventh, Williams seems really competitive also this weekend.

15.16 – Sainz is arriving with two record partials, meanwhile Russell has moved up to second position.

15.15 – Norris on hard tyres is faster than Piastri on medium tyres for now (four tenths between the two). Verstappen goes long at the braking point of Turn 7.

15.14 – Albon lowers the limit: 1’32″238.

15.13 – Albon is flying: records in T1 and T2.

15.12 – Leclerc lowers Sainz’s time by 17 thousandths, 1’32″627.

15.11 – Verstappen dropped to tenth place and reported over the radio that he had no grip in the low-speed corners on either axle.

15.10 – Sainz takes the lead in 1’32″644.

15.09 – Ricciardo took the lead in 1’32″652 on the medium tyre, Norris was second, 23 thousandths behind on the hard tyre.

15.08 – Hamilton radioed that traction was really poor. Albon was second on the second lap with the medium tyre, 208 thousandths behind Leclerc.

15.07 – Russell, with the same medium tyre, lapped 1.3″ slower than Leclerc.

15.06 – Two tenths between Norris and Verstappen on the same hard tyre. Leclerc has an eight-tenth advantage over Norris, but on the medium tyre.

15.05 – Leclerc takes the lead in 1’32″788. Then Norris, Stroll, Albon, Sainz, Magnussen and Verstappen.

15.04 – Black and white flag for Perez for not respecting the race director’s instructions when exiting the pit lane.

15.03 – Piastri, the Ferrari drivers and the Mercedes drivers, however, are on the track with the medium compound.

15.02 – Verstappen, Perez and Norris are on track with the hard tyre.

15.01 – Everyone on the dance floor right away.

15.00 – Green light At the end of the pit lane, FP2 of the Singapore Grand Prix begins.

14.55 – 30°C air temperature, 33°C asphalt temperature.

2.50pm – FP1 telemetry data.

2.40pm – Helmut Marko, however, is not satisfied: the next objective is to also hit the McLaren’s front wing.

2.30pm – The most important news, however, comes from Germany: the FIA ​​has asked McLaren to modify the rear wing of the MCL38, which generated a mini-DRS as seen in Baku.

14.20 – Let’s start our live broadcast with the results of FP1.

F1 Singapore, FP2 live

Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back to the appointment dedicated to the live written coverage of the second free practice session of the Singapore Grand Prix.

This morning Ferrari was the fastest thanks to Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque preceded Lando Norris by 76 thousandths and Carlos Sainz by 189 thousandths. For the #16 it is the best way to start a weekend that in his intentions must redeem the disappointment of Baku.

Even in terms of race pace, FP1 offered a battle between McLaren and Ferrari, with Mercedes and especially Red Bull expected to improve this afternoon, as they have only won one of the last eight editions here.