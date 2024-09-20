11.10 – We begin our live broadcast with the final words of Max Verstappen, who commented on the issue of flexible wings.

F1 Singapore, FP1 live

Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back to the event dedicated to the live written coverage of the first free practice session of the Singapore Grand Prix.

Ferrari arrives in Marina Bay with a bitter taste in its mouth following its second place in Baku, where Charles Leclerc was beaten by Oscar Piastri and for the fourth consecutive time was unable to convert pole position into victory.

The Reds, however, are very confident for this appointment. The layout of the track could favor the technical characteristics of the SF-24, and it should not be forgotten that Ferrari in 2023 “stained” the magical season of Red Bull on this very circuit, thanks to the amazing performance of Carlos Sainz.