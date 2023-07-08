



[F1] – Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the appointment dedicated to the direct written Qualifications of British Grand Prixtenth act from the 2023 championship.

Leclerc is hunting for pole position

Charles Leclerc was the fastest in the third free practice session, conditioned by a damp track, but Max Verstappen’s Red Bull remains the big favorite also on the Silverstone circuit. It will be a decidedly interesting Qualifying, also conditioned by the unknown factor of bad weather. Also keep an eye on Mercedes and Aston Martin, looking for redemption after the Austrian flop.

Session in progress

16.20 – Recovery operations on Magnussen’s Haas are underway.

16.16 – 3.11 still on the clock. There would be time for a flying lap, but if the rain increases it will be impossible for those eliminated to save themselves. Magnussen’s Haas shut down.

16.15 – Perez stops in the pits to put on a new set of soft tyres. Same tactic also for Albon. The eliminated are Magnussen, Zhou, Sargeant, Bottas and Albon. Red flag because Magnussen is stopped before the Vale.

🚩RED FLAGS 🚩 Kevin Magnussen stopped out on track with just three minutes remaining in Q1#BritishGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/BWbYSFxsyv — Formula 1 (@F1) July 8, 2023

16.14 – By radio the pilots report that it is raining all over the track. Q1 could have ended here, even if there are 5 minutes to go. Perez is 15th and therefore safe. Currently eliminated Zhou, Sargeant, Albon, Bottas and Hulkenberg.

5 MINS TO GO IN Q1 TOP 5

Verstappen 📸

Alonso

Leclerc

Hamilton

Russell BOTTOM 5

Zhou

Sargeant

Bottas

Albon

Hulkenberg #BritishGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/f0C2WhJnnh — Formula 1 (@F1) July 8, 2023

16.12 – Salt in eighth position Sainz. Albon is 19th.

16.10 – Perez moves to 12th position, it’s about to rain more heavily. Sainz is now among the excluded.

16.09 – Alonso moves in front of everyone, followed by Russell and Hamilton, then Norris and Leclerc.

16.08 – At the moment eliminated Bottas, Perez, Zhou and the Haas.

16.07 – This is the top-5:

1. Alonso

2. Verstappen

3. Stroll

4. Leclerc

5. DeVries

16.05 – Error also for Verstappen always in Stowe, but without excessively losing control of his RB19.

16.04 – Sainz also switches to slicks, all the riders have this compound, Hamilton at Stowe at the end of his flying lap lost the rear performing a 360°, but managed to get out of the gravel.

Lewis Hamilton finds himself in a spin and in the gravel at the start of Q1 🌀 He’s now back on track#BritishGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/Zzmhc614gr — Formula 1 (@F1) July 8, 2023

16.03 – Leclerc stops in the pits to switch to slicks.

16.02 – Even Haas pilots have intermediates. Leclerc communicated via radio that he wanted to switch to slicks.

16.01 – The Ferrari drivers have fitted intermediate tyres. Hamilton the slicks.

16.00 – Green light at the bottom of the pit lane. DRS not available, 100% rain risk.

15.57 – At the moment the track could be slick.

15.55 – Judging by the current weather conditions, with very light rain, but perhaps destined to increase, these Qualifying could prove to be a real lottery.

15.50 – 21°C the air temperature, 23°C that of the asphalt.

15.45 – A few drops of rain fall again in the pit lane.

15.40 – Vesti won the Sprint in F2 and stretches in the championship.

15.30 – This is the current situation at Silverstone: the rain has stopped and the wind is helping to dry out the track

It no longer rains on the circuit. Gusts of wind help dry the track#F1 #BritishGP pic.twitter.com/ByZ3wh9Eim — FormulaPassion.it (@FormulaPassion) July 8, 2023

15.20 – Here you can find the usual analysis of our Federico Albanowho tried to ‘read the cards’ in this morning’s PL3 session.

15.10 – At the moment, the track is completely wet, as experienced by the protagonists of F2.

15.00 – We begin our report starting from the results of thelast free practice session, which saw Charles Leclerc stand out in front of the surprising Alex Albon, with Williams.