14.55 – We begin our live broadcast with the starting grid of the Grand Prix.
|1st row
|1. George Russell 1:25.819
Mercedes
|2. Lewis Hamilton 1:25.990
Mercedes
|2nd row
|3. Landon Norris 1:26.030
McLaren
|4. Max Verstappen 1:26.203
Red Bull
|3rd row
|5. Oscar Plates 1:26.237
McLaren
|6. Nico Hulkenberg 1:26.338
Haas
|4th row
|7. Carlos Sainz 1:26.509
Ferrari
|8. Lance Stroll 1:26.585
Aston Martin
|5th row
|9. Alexander Albon 1:26.640
Williams
|10. Fernando Alonso 1:26.917
Aston Martin
|6th row
|11. Charles Leclerc 1:27.097
Ferrari
|12. Logan Sargeant 1:27.175
Williams
|7th row
|13. Yuki-Tsunoda 1:27.269
RB
|14. Guanyu Zhou 1:27.867
Kick Sauber
|8th row
|15. Daniel Ricciardo 1:27.949
RB
|16. Walter Bottas 1:32.431
Kick Sauber
|9th row
|17. Kevin Magnussen 1:32.905
Haas
|18. Esteban Ocon 1:34.557
Alpine
|10th row
|19. Pierre Gasly 1:39.804
Alpine
|Pit lane
|Sergio Perez 1:38.348
Red Bull
Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the appointment dedicated to the live written coverage of the 2024 British GP.
Silverstone gave us an exciting qualifying yesterday that drove the home crowd wild: three Britons in the top three positions, with George Russell starting from pole position, followed by Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris. Max Verstappen instead limited the damage to the floor due to the gravel excursion in Q1 and qualified in fourth place.
It will not be an easy race for Ferrari: the Montmeló package has even been shelved and the SF-24 will race with the updates brought to Imola two months ago. Carlos Sainz will start from seventh place, even behind the Haas of Nico Hülkenberg, Charles Leclerc from 11th position.
