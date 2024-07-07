by VALERIO BARRETTA

14.55 – We begin our live broadcast with the starting grid of the Grand Prix.

1st row 1. George Russell 1:25.819

Mercedes 2. Lewis Hamilton 1:25.990

Mercedes 2nd row 3. Landon Norris 1:26.030

McLaren 4. Max Verstappen 1:26.203

Red Bull 3rd row 5. Oscar Plates 1:26.237

McLaren 6. Nico Hulkenberg 1:26.338

Haas 4th row 7. Carlos Sainz 1:26.509

Ferrari 8. Lance Stroll 1:26.585

Aston Martin 5th row 9. Alexander Albon 1:26.640

Williams 10. Fernando Alonso 1:26.917

Aston Martin 6th row 11. Charles Leclerc 1:27.097

Ferrari 12. Logan Sargeant 1:27.175

Williams 7th row 13. Yuki-Tsunoda 1:27.269

RB 14. Guanyu Zhou 1:27.867

Kick Sauber 8th row 15. Daniel Ricciardo 1:27.949

RB 16. Walter Bottas 1:32.431

Kick Sauber 9th row 17. Kevin Magnussen 1:32.905

Haas 18. Esteban Ocon 1:34.557

Alpine 10th row 19. Pierre Gasly 1:39.804

Alpine Pit lane Sergio Perez 1:38.348

Red Bull

Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the appointment dedicated to the live written coverage of the 2024 British GP.

Silverstone gave us an exciting qualifying yesterday that drove the home crowd wild: three Britons in the top three positions, with George Russell starting from pole position, followed by Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris. Max Verstappen instead limited the damage to the floor due to the gravel excursion in Q1 and qualified in fourth place.

It will not be an easy race for Ferrari: the Montmeló package has even been shelved and the SF-24 will race with the updates brought to Imola two months ago. Carlos Sainz will start from seventh place, even behind the Haas of Nico Hülkenberg, Charles Leclerc from 11th position.