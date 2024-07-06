by VALERIO BARRETTA

12.00 – Williams jokes about the conditions in the paddock. As you can see, it’s not raining, and the decent wind that is blowing on the track could help dry it. However, autumnal temperatures remain.

11.50 – Let’s start with the results of FP1 and FP2.

Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back to the appointment dedicated to the live written coverage of the third free practice session of the 2024 British Grand Prix.

Heavy rain in the morning on the British circuit: the F3 Sprint Race has been postponed. However, it hasn’t rained on the track for a few minutes. The temperature is also wintery, an aspect that could affect the work of the teams in view of qualifying and the grand prix.