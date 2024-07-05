12.35 – Here is the sky of Silverstone in the photo taken by our correspondent Carlo Platella.

12.30 – Let’s start our report with the schedules for the Silverstone weekend.

Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the appointment dedicated to the live written coverage of the first free practice session of the 2024 British GP, scheduled for 1.30pm.

Silverstone welcomes Formula 1 with its classic cold weather and light rain that can affect the teams’ work on the track. Ferrari must recover from the aftermath of Monte Carlo, a victory that was not followed by significant results between Montreal, Montmeló and the Red Bull Ring, except for the lucky podium of Carlos Sainz.