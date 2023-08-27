



14.15 – In the event of a dry race, these are the strategies recommended by Pirelli.

One or two stops? Either is a viable strategy in dry conditions for the #DutchGP 🇳🇱 #Fit4F1 pic.twitter.com/oQyHK9ZH30 — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) August 27, 2023

14.00 – Kevin Magnussen will start from the pit lane due to the introduction of a new power unit and a new gearbox.

1.45pm – In the event of rain, the Race Direction took the liberty of being able to establish which tires to start the riders on. The intent of this ‘authoritarian’ decision is to avoid any attempts to start with intermediate tyres, clearly more performing than full wets.

1.30pm – In terms of weather, however, there are raindrops on the track at the moment. According to Pirelli, the probability of rain at the start at 15:00 is 40%.

13.15 – We begin our report with the news that the chassis and gearbox on Leclerc’s Ferrari were changed after yesterday’s accident. The components used were ‘old’ and therefore there will be no penalties for the Maranello Scuderia driver.

Who is stopping Verstappen?

Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back to the appointment dedicated to the live coverage of the Dutch F1 Grand Prix. In Zandvoort the darling Max Verstappen he starts from pole position and will go in search of the ninth consecutive victory, a feat that would allow him to equal Sebastian Vettel, absolute record holder in terms of ‘streaks’ of consecutive successes in F1.

He will be in the front row alongside Verstappen Lando Norris, more and more convincing on a par with the expertly driving McLaren. Second row for George’s Mercedes and Alexander Albon’s surprising Williams, all-Spanish third row with Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin ahead of Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari.