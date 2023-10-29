



8.30pm – Charles Leclerc on the start: “It’s difficult to predict what might happen. If we start well and Carlos manages to stay in second position we can set up a good race.”

8.20pm – The racetrack named after the Rodriguez brothers has properly loaded the home idol, Checo Perez.

20.10 – Good luck to Nico Hulkenberg for his 200th race in F1.

From the team to you, happy 200th Grand Prix Nico! 👊#HaasF1 #MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/hFsrdlMtvl — MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) October 29, 2023

8.00pm – We begin our report with the usual chat with Pirelli to predict what the most fruitful strategies could be in the race.

Ferrari dreams from the front row

Good evening dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the appointment dedicated to the direct writing of Mexican Grand Prix 2023. The Ferraris start from the front row with Charles Leclerc ahead of Carlos Sainz, behind them Max Verstappen’s Red Bull and yesterday’s big surprise, Daniel Ricciardo’s AlphaTauri.

Lando Norris was eliminated in Q1 and is called upon to make a very difficult comeback from the back of the grid, while Mercedes, who are in possession of an excellent race lead, will start from the third row with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell from the fourth. The favorite of the Mexico City crowd, Sergio Perez, takes off in fifth position following the exhausts of his boxing partner. There departure it will obviously be a highlight given that the drivers will accelerate for almost a kilometer of straight before the treacherous braking at Turn-1.