07.00 – AlphaTauri’s announcement has arrived at market level: Tsunoda and Ricciardo will be the two starting drivers in 2024.

06.45 – Red Bull with more power than yesterday. Verstappen and Perez have fitted fresh power units for this home weekend for Honda.

As said by the always perfect @mara_sangiorgio #RedBull it has increased in power, and you can see it both from the acceleration curve and from the top speeds. The advantage over the group in T1 is always at least 0.5, except #McLaren which made a remarkable step in the snake. #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/uaH2GxITPe — Federico Albano (@Fred__18) September 23, 2023

06.30 – Let’s start our news starting from the PL3 results.

McLaren and Ferrari against Verstappen

Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back to the appointment dedicated to the live writing of the Qualifications of Japanese Grand Prixsixteenth act of the 2023 F1 championship.

Max Verstappen he was the fastest in PL3 in 1’30″267, finishing 240 thousandths ahead of Lando Norris, who ‘snatched’ the record in T1 from the Dutchman from Red Bull who then recovered it in the second and, above all, in the third sector where the Honda power unit evidently got the better of the Mercedes one that equips the McLaren.

Great balance in the papaya pair given that between Norris and Piastri – splendid third – there are 48 thousandths. Fourth time for Perez, half a second behind the MCL60. Checo was ahead of two Ferrari of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, who did not find much inspiration in the final attempt on the soft tire to the point that Leclerc was very surprised by the gap that separates him from the McLarens, a gap practically entirely attributable to the first sector. Virtual fourth row for the Mercedes, with Lewis Hamilton clinging to the Perez-Leclerc-Sainz trio, while Russell is decidedly further behind.