



[F1] – Good evening dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back to the appointment dedicated to the written direct of the third free practice session of Canadian Grand Prixeighth act of the 2023 F1 championship.

Ferrari in great shape

In PL2, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were at the top of the standings, pushing hard on a more rubberized track, but the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz they were definitely performing both on the flying lap and on the race pace, with Leclerc perfectly in line with the times of Verstappen who suffered from poor handling of his Red Bull.

Session in progress

18.48 – Ferrari double at this moment with Leclerc ahead of Sainz, then Magnussen.

18.47 – Leclerc takes command in 1’26″733.

18.46 – Sainz barefoot Alonso in 1’27″245. Verstappen launches with intermediate rubber.

18.45 – Now the intermediates are the best performing tyres: 1’27″517 for Alonso.

18.44 – Verstappen returns to the pits. Bottas with intermediates is the new leader in 1’28″968.

18.43 – Verstappen tear in 1’29″190 with the full wets, Leclerc with the intermediates is very close, he pays 144 thousandths.

18.42 – Ocon with full wet drive in 1’30″348Sainz is second with intermediates.

18.41 – Tsunoda is the fastest now in 1’30″685, Hulkenberg and Verstappen chasing at 36 thousandths.

18.40 – There seems to be too much water for the intermediates.

18.39 – According to Perez less than 50 thousandths from Ocon.

18.38 – Full wet rubber for Verstappen, Leclerc and Sainz instead use the intermediate like Alonso and Stroll. 360° in T1 for Tsunoda who managed to avoid the impact with the barriers.

18.37 – Verstappen, Gasly, Norris, Sainz and Leclerc are the riders who did not take to the track.

18.36 – Perez takes to the track.

18.35 – Alonso detaches everyone: 1’32″217 for the Aston Martin driver, Magnussen is second by two tenths, but with more flying laps than the Spaniard.

18.34 – Both the Ferraris and the Red Bulls are still in the pits.

18.33 – Absolutely full wet track, all the riders are on this compound for now.

18.32 – Logan Sargeant also has full wets, as does Fernando Alonso and George Russell.

18.31 – The two Haas inaugurate the third free practice session, full wet tires which we recall do not require the use of tyrewarmers.

18.30 – Green light at the end of the pit lane, the rain falling on the circuit at the moment is light.

18.25 – These weather conditions are also expected in Qualifying, so this third free practice session will be really essential to take measures with the rain-soaked Montreal track. Pirelli thus makes fun of the weather conditions.

Tell me what the weather forecast is without telling me the weather forecast… #Fit4F1 #F1 #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/nmpMXDXqFV — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) June 17, 2023

18.20 – Extremely cold temperatures: 17°C the asphalt temperature, 14°C that of the air.

18.15 – This is the situation of the track, which is wet.

18.10 – As far as the driver market is concerned, Lewis Hamilton seems one step away from an even four-year renewal with Mercedes.

18.00 – And the Mercedes? George Russell he made it clear that he did not consider the one-two scored by him and Lewis Hamilton during last night’s session to be particularly significant.

17.50 – Waiting is all for the Ferraris, who appeared particularly fit during FP2. Also Helmut Marko acknowledged that the reds could be serious candidates to break the early season Red Bull hegemony.

17.40 – This however was the chronometric outcome of theonly relevant free practice session disputed yesterday.

17.30 – Let’s start our report with the analysis of Friday telemetry in hand by Federico Albano.