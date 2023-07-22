[F1] – Good morning to all dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back to the appointment dedicated to the written live coverage of the third free practice session of Hungarian Grand Prixeleventh round of the 2023 Formula 1 championship.

After a Friday marked by rain in PL1 and by the saving of tire sets in PL2, this third free practice session is expected great activity on the track between single lap performance and latest long run simulations. The experimental Qualifying sessions with hard tires in Q1 and medium ones in Q2 could push teams and riders to one-lap tests even with the hard tyres.

12.46 – Piastri and Norris launch with soft rubber.

12.45 – This is the top 10:

1. Verstappen

2. Perez

3. Ocon

4. Gasly

5. Russell

6. Leclerc

7. Hamilton

8. Alonso

9. Stroll

10. Sargeant

12.44 – Leclerc always returns to the track with the medium tyre.

12.43 – Russell closes the lap on a medium tire 940 thousandths behind Verstappen, ahead of Leclerc, but only slightly with new tyres.

12.42 – Ocon and Gasly with the softs move into third and fourth position, eight tenths from Verstappen.

12.41 – Verstappen also does not improve and does not even close the lap by returning to the pits like Leclerc. Perez, on the other hand, relaunches, but the splits are high and he too returns to the pits.

12.40 – Perez’s mistake in Turn-2, Verstappen does not improve the first sector.

12.39 – Two cooling laps for the Red Bull drivers before the second push. Perez points out that the temperature does not drop. Dynamics to keep in mind in view of Q2.

12.38 – Leclerc’s gap is also due to the fact that the Ferrari drivers’ set of medium tires is not new. Important correction in Turn-2 by Sainz, who underlines that he suffers from the wind.

12.37 – For now, Leclerc is third, one second behind the Red Bulls on the same tyre. The AlphaTauri pilots are engaged in the long run simulation, Tsunoda is faster than Ricciardo and not by a little (one second).

12.36 – Verstappen does better, but only by 80 thousandths, 1’18″478.

12.35 – 1’18″558 Perez’s best time so far.

12.34 – Ferrari drivers Sainz and Leclerc also start the session on medium tyres.

12.33 – Magnussen is the only one on the track with soft tyres, all the others (Tsunoda, Bottas and Zhou, Perez, Ricciardo and Verstappen) have mediums.

12.32 – Medium rubber for Perez and Verstappen for this first run.

12.31 – Inaugurates the Daniel Ricciardo track.

12.30 – Green light at the bottom of the pit lane. The third free practice session of the Hungarian Grand Prix begins.

12.25 – Several pilots are already inside their respective cockpits.

12.20 – 24°C the air temperature, 45°C that of the asphalt.

12.10 – Mercedes with the updates brought to Hungary has backtracked.

12.00 – Friday of practice was quite indecipherable, our Federico Albano tried to dig into the data arriving at these ‘conclusions’.

11.50 – Some details on the negotiation between Ferrari and Mercedes for the arrival in Maranello of the technician Loic Serra.

11.40 – The day started very well for the Italian colors since the victory of Gabriele Minì in F3 in the Sprint Race.

11.30 – Let’s start our report starting from the topic shaking the paddock or the rumors about the teams that would not have respected the 2022 budget cap. Suspicions about Aston Martin and Alpine are ‘unanimous’ conflicting voices instead about Red Bull and Mercedes.