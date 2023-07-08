[F1] – Hello dear readers of FormulaPassion and welcome to the appointment dedicated to the live coverage of the third free practice session of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

All against Verstappen

Yesterday, as predicted, Max Verstappen led the standings in both PL1 and PL2. Today the world champion is called to repeat himself, being the big favourite, but Sergio Perez, the Ferraris and the Mercedes won’t stand by and watch.

Session in progress, activate the autorefresh to not miss a minute

13.07 – Verstappen hasn’t tried the lap assault yet, Red Bull has only worked on the pace.

13.05 – The intensity of the rain is already decreasing and there is even some sunshine on the circuit, the riders are preparing to put back on the slicks.

13.03 – Norris, Albon, Sargeant, Sainz and Piastri the first to hit the track with the intermediate.

13.00 – These are the times in the middle of the session:

1. Leclerc 1:27.419

2.Albon +0.173

3. Alonso +0.365

4. Gasly +0.474

5. Hamilton +0.529

6. Sainz +0.545

7. Sargeant +0.732

8.Verstappen +0.847

9. Russell +0.865

10. Tsunoda +0.918

12.59 – Leclerc, after testing a few laps with the soft on a wet track, returns to the pits.

12.58 – Drivers in the pits to mount wet tyres.

12.57 – Leclerc lifts his foot in the central sector, now it’s raining a lot.

12.56 – The FIA ​​declares the track wet, but Leclerc hits the record in the first sector with soft new (27,887).

12.55 – Alonso also climbs, P3 for Spanish (+0.365).

12.54 – Albon continues to amaze: record in the first sector (27.908) and second time, 173 thousandths behind Ferrari.

12.53 – Gasly climbs the standings and moves to P2 (+0.474).

12.52 – The first drops arrive at Silverstone: drizzle in turn 15, for now we continue with the slicks.

12.49 – Verstappen back on track with medium tyre.

12.48 – Super answer from Leclerc! Record in all sectors (28,101, 35,334, 23,984) and 1:27,419 which clearly raises the bar for all others.

12.47 – Hamilton in the lead with the record in the third sector, 1:27,948 for the British.

12.46 – Sainz hammers again with used soft and finds the record in the first sector (28.170).

12.43 – In the following attempt, the Monegasque moves to P2 104 thousandths behind his teammate.

12.42 – Leclerc does not improve, who lifts his foot in his push lap.

12.41 – The Spaniard takes the lead, breaking down the wall at 1:28 first. The new reference chrono is 1:27,964. Verstappen, while improving, is 302 thousandths behind (but with a compound disadvantage).

12.40 – Sainz gets the record in the first (28.244) and in the second sector (35.542).

12.39 – Hamilton moves into second position, 130 thousandths behind Verstappen.

12.39 – Back on track Albon, Williams fixed the electronic problems on the FW45.

12.38 – Mercedes also launch with red rubber.

12.37 – Brief stop for the Monegasque, who starts marching again on soft.

12.35 – Leclerc second in 1:29,000, 164 thousandths of a second from Verstappen. Sainz third at +0.208.

12.34 – Verstappen immediately sets the pace, turning in 1:28,836 with medium rubber.

12.33 – Ferrari on the track with soft rubber.

12.31 – Problems also for McLaren, with Norris who started with a piece attached to the MCL60. A mechanic intervenes on the car by passing the white line of the pit exit: work for the marshals.

Green light at the bottom of the pit laneFP3 at Silverstone begins.

12.28 – The perturbations are given 30 km from the circuit, the water could arrive towards the middle of the session.

12.25 – Problems with Albon’s car, his presence this morning is in doubt.

12.25 – The probability of rain rose to 90% during FP3: we will probably see a lot of traffic in the first part of the session, naturally the riders will want to make the most of the dry conditions to understand the behavior of the new Pirelli tyres.

12.22 – Very low temperatures at Silverstone: 23 degrees air, 29 asphalt. These are also conditions in which Ferrari has had difficulty in the past, especially with Leclerc. It will therefore be even more interesting to see the behavior of the SF-23.

12.20 – This is how Leclerc commented on yesterday’s problems.

12.15 – This is Sainz’s comment on Friday.

12.10 – The words of Vasseur, who commented on the difficult start as Ferrari team principal. But now the SF-23 seems to have found a promising development direction.

12.05 – This morning, during the Formula 3 race, it rained heavily at Silverstone. Now it no longer rains, but the sky still threatens water.

12.00 – To solve the problems on Leclerc’s car, Ferrari broke the curfew tonight. For the Scuderia it is the first of two seasonal jokers, with no sanction from the race direction.

11.55 – These are the times of PL1 and PL2.

11.50 – Let’s start our live broadcast with what happened on Friday. In the first free practice session there was a double for Red Bull, with Verstappen who trimmed everyone by four tenths, starting with his teammate Perez, while Ferrari accused heavy gaps. In the afternoon, the Scuderia from Maranello got close to 22 thousandths of a second from the world champion, but an electrical problem in Charles Leclerc’s car forced the Monegasque into the pits for the entire session.