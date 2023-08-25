16.03 – Stroll’s car, which had power unit problems in FP1, seems to work perfectly in this first lap outside the pits.

16.02 – Hamilton starts on the medium tyres.

16.01 – At Ferrari, the PL1s were dedicated to tests in view of Monza. Now, however, the focus will be exclusively on this race weekend.

16.00 – Green light at the end of the pit lane, the second free practice session of the Dutch Grand Prix begins.

15.57 – Carlos Sainz will obviously return to the Ferrari car after making way for Robert Shwartzman in PL1.

15.55 – 20°C the air temperature, 32°C that of the asphalt.

15.50 – The words of Ferrari’s technical director Enrico Cardile at the press conference.

15.40 – In F2 pole position for Jak Crowford.

15.30 – We begin our report with the telemetric analysis of what happened in PL1 by our Federico Albano.

Back on track

13th act of the 2023 F1 championship which starts the 'return round' from Zandvoort, 10 races up to the grand finale in Abu Dhabi.