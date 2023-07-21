[F1] – Good afternoon to all dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back to the appointment dedicated to the direct written session of the second free practice session Hungarian Grand Prixeleventh round of the 2023 Formula 1 championship.

Fundamental session

Sergio Perez’s accident and the rain prevented teams and drivers from collecting data on a dry track. In a weekend that foresees a new format in Qualifying on a track where it is difficult to pass, losing a session can be very expensive and therefore let’s expect fervent activity in this second free practice session.

Session in progress

17.00 – Green light at the bottom of the pit lane, the second free practice session of the Hungarian F1 Grand Prix begins.

16.55 – 23°C the air temperature, 34°C that of the asphalt.

16.50 – Rain risk according to the FIA ​​at 40%.

16.45 – An analysis of how Ferrari set up the SF23 for this weekend in Hungary.

16.40 – Pole position for Doohan in F2 ahead of Martins, sun and dry track 20 minutes from the second free practice session.

16.30 – Hamilton was quite sharp towards Red Bull on the budget cap and treatment of Nyck De Vries.

16.20 – In F3 pole position for the Williams driver Zak O’Sullivan. Third time trial for Leonardo Fornaroli.

16.10 – Regarding speculation about some teams at risk of exceeding the 2022 budget cap, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said he was optimistic because the Milton Keynes team developed little in 2022.

16.00 – Let’s start our story starting from the analysis of the updates of the Red Bull RB19.