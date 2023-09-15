11.15 – Hakkinen expects a lot from Alonso and Hamilton this weekend.

11.00 – McLaren and Williams will race with two special liveries in Singapore, the MCL60 will also keep this color next weekend in Suzuka in Japan.

10.45am – McLaren has brought significant updates to Marina Bay starting with a new fund. Lando Norris is confident that he can do well thanks to these innovations. Ferrari, on the other hand, will have a new front wing designed to solve the balance problems encountered at Zandvoort.

10.30 – We begin our news starting from the in-depth analysis dedicated to the two technical directives that come into force from this weekend relating to flexible wings and funds.

Singapore perfect trap for Red Bull

Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the appointment dedicated to the live writing of the first free practice session of Singapore Grand Prix, 15th round of the 2023 F1 championship. The Marina Bay circuit presents a significant innovation compared to previous editions: in the third sector two chicanes have been replaced by a single straight which therefore brings the lengths of this circuit to four.

In previous events on city circuits, Red Bull has not dominated as it did in permanent ones and therefore for its opponents this weekend could be the great opportunity to break the uninterrupted streak of the Milton Keynes stable. Max Verstappen himself underlined that this weekend is the most complicated on paper compared to those still on the calendar and both Helmut Marko and Christian Horner expect a very competitive Ferrari.

The Scuderia di Maranello chases Mercedes in the fight for the second place in the Constructors’ standings and is fresh from an excellent home weekend in Monza where Carlos Sainz achieved pole position, climbing onto the podium in the race on Sunday behind the two Red Bulls. The aim for the men led on track by Frederic Vasseur is to erase the difficulties of Budapest and Zandvoort on a high downforce circuit and the Marina Bay layout should help Ferrari in light of the importance of traction and mechanical grip.