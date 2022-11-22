[F1] – Hello dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the written chronicle of the day Pirelli test in Abu Dhabi which officially concludes the 2022 F1 season, which ended last Sunday almost a month earlier than what happened in 2021 in order not to overlap with the World Cup in Qatar. Track activity began at 06:00 Italian time and will continue until 15:00. Beyond Today is an important day for the ten young drivers chosen by each team because it records the debuts of Fernando Alonso in Aston Martin, Pierre Gasly in Alpine, Oscar Piastri in McLaren and the return of Nico Hulkenberg to F1 at the wheel of the Haas.

Session in progress

09.50 – Nico Hulkenberg is also back on track, who is the driver with the fewest laps since he’s stopped at 21. Below is the first official tweet dedicated to Fernando Alonso by Aston Martin.

Hello Fernando. pic.twitter.com/Mfwi66ID5J — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) November 22, 2022

09.40 – After the technical problem he had an hour ago, Oscar Piastri is back to grinding kilometers behind the wheel of the McLaren. Toto Wolff regarding the finale of the 2022 season has defined “irrelevant” the fact that George Russell beat Lewis Hamilton in the championship and is not at all sure that he will be at the starting line for 2023 with a car capable of competing for victory.

09.30 – Nyck De Vries surpasses 60 laps and reaches 61. At the moment, on paper, the 2023 tests will see teams and riders on the track for only three days (therefore with a division of one and a half days per rider) so today’s day is quite important for the rookies in the new stables to gain as much confidence as possible in view of next season.

09.20 – More images related to the action on the track. Obviously black overalls for Alonso again for contractual reasons.

09.10 – Best times after three hours of testing, Ferrari ‘one-two’.

1. Leclerc 1:25.383

2. Shwartzman 1:26.067

3. Alonso 1:26.312

4. Perez 1:26,333

5. Gasly 1:26.555

6. Norris 1:26,890

7. Drugovich 1:27.053

09.00 – Mattia Binotto has declared that the Ferrari 2023 will look neither like a Red Bull nor a Mercedes.

08.50 – Green light at the bottom of the pit lane, testing resumed in Abu Dhabi after Oscar Piastri’s stop.

08.40 – Before Red flag of the day caused by Oscar Piastri, stopped at Turn-7.

08.30 – Some snapshots of the activity on the track so far.

08.15 – Times and laps after two hours of testing. Leclerc remains in command, Perez and De Vries with 40 laps are the riders who have lapped the most.

08.00 – The top teams will alternate the riders in the two scheduled sessions. Charles Leclerc, Sergio Perez and George Russell are on the track this morning, but in the afternoon it will be the turn of Carlos Sainz, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. Fernando Alonso will also make way for Lance Stroll. The cars reserved for the owners are all dedicated to the Pirelli tests, while the cars intended for young drivers do not necessarily have to follow the work on the 2023 tyres.

07.45 – Nico Hulkenberg’s adventure at the wheel of the Haas started with some problems. The German driver had to park his car in the second sector, but it didn’t cause a red flag.

90 minutes into the Abu Dhabi Test and it’s 23 laps for Nico and 27 for Pietro so far. Unfortunately there are a couple of testing gremlins on Nico’s car, so it’s had to be recovered and will now be repaired.#HaasF1 #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/51nipTvTxZ — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) November 22, 2022

07.30 – Carlos Sainz looking back on 2022 has no doubts about which is the worst moment of his season.

07.15 – Times after one hour of testing.

07.00 – Alonso is driving sponsorless Aston Martin as he is on loan and still under contract with Alpine until the end of 2022.

One Aston is fully branded for Drugovich but one is blank for Alonso as he’s officially still contracted to Alpine and on loan from Alpine #F1 #AbuDhabiTest pic.twitter.com/tOFb3vPIR2 — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) November 22, 2022

06.45 – Nico Hulkenberg also begins his work with Haas.

06.30 – Pierre Gasly also comes out of the pits for the first time at the wheel of the Alpine.

First lap as an Alpine driver for @PierreGASLY! 👋 pic.twitter.com/NjD7IzD5pL — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) November 22, 2022

06.15 – After many vicissitudes of a legal nature, Oscar Piastri’s career as a McLaren driver begins.

Heading out for the first time as a McLaren driver! 😍 @OscarPiastri pic.twitter.com/kkybwFdzCz — McLaren (@McLarenF1) November 22, 2022

06.00 – Green light at the bottom of the pit lane.