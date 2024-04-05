04.00 – We begin our news by starting from Friday's technical analysis.

Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the appointment dedicated to the live writing of the FP3 of Japanese Grand Prixfourth round of the 2024 F1 championship.

After a Friday halved by the rain that characterized FP2, there is great anticipation to find out if the Ferrari he can really put Red Bull in difficulty even in Suzuka after having scored a double in Australia.