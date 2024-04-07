06.00 – Let's start our news from the starting grid. Red Bull front row with Verstappen ahead of Perez, then Norris and Sainz, Alonso and Piastri, Hamilton and Leclerc closing the fourth row.

Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the appointment dedicated to the live writing of Japanese Grand Prixfourth round of the 2024 F1 championship.

In Suzuka Verstappen seeks redemption after the technical knockout in Melbourne, the Ferrari to confirm himself as second force he will have to beat Lando Norris, third yesterday in Qualifying behind the two Red Bulls.