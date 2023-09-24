06.30 – 28°C the air temperature, 46°C the asphalt.

06.15 – Sargeant will start from the pit lane, Williams has changed chassis, gearbox and set-up after yesterday’s accident in Q1.

06.00 – We begin our chronicle by proposing again the Starting Grid.

Verstappen wants to obliterate Singapore

Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the appointment dedicated to the direct writing of Japanese Grand Prixsixteenth act of the 2023 F1 championship.

Max Verstappen he started from pole position, a pole taken with a huge advantage over the competition given that the McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris were six tenths behind.

The Dutchman is the great candidate for victory, behind him the five-way fight for the podium between the McLarens, the Ferrari and Sergio Perez, only fifth and starting from the third row with Carlos Sainz at his side. The Mercedes should be evaluated, not competitive in Qualifying, but often capable of having less degradation in the race on a track on which a two-stop strategy is expected. Yuki Tsunoda, fresh from renewal, is hunting for points starting from the fifth row ahead of Fernando Alonso.