



04.38 – There is more wind than yesterday. Sainz closes the lap in 1’32″001.

04.37 – Sainz launches for the timed lap.

04.36 – Charles Leclerc also follows him, again with red band tyres.

04.35 – Sainz takes to the track with the soft tyre.

04.32 – For now all is quiet, drivers still in the pits.

04.30 – Green light at the end of the pit lane, the third free practice session of the Japanese Grand Prix begins.

04.25 – 28°C the air temperature, even 43°C the asphalt.

04.15 – AlphaTauri has announced that the 2024 driver duo will consist of Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo.

BREAKING: Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo will race for @AlphaTauriF1 in 2024!#F1 pic.twitter.com/HVUGyZO0Qy — Formula 1 (@F1) September 23, 2023

04.00 – Let’s start our news starting from the PL2 results. Yesterday Verstappen finished 330 thousandths ahead of Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari. Federico Albano’s telemetric analysis highlighted that the Dutchman also had a decent margin in terms of race pace, even if he used the experimental proto tire made available by Pirelli.

In pursuit of Verstappen

Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back to the appointment dedicated to the live writing of the third free practice session of Japanese Grand Prixsixteenth act of the 2023 F1 championship.

On Suzuka Friday Max Verstappen responded present after the stumble in Singapore, while Sergio Perez had a decidedly less brilliant day and is called upon to redeem himself so as not to leave his teammate ‘alone’ in the fight for pole position and for the front rows of the starting grid.

There Ferrari started the Suzuka weekend by approving the new fund and is engaged in a good fight with Lando Norris’ McLaren for what seems to be second place in light of the form of the Verstappen-Red Bull duo. Mercedes was in difficulty yesterday, we’ll see if the W14s will have a spark today.