2.50pm – In light of the temperatures, a two-stop race cannot be ruled out.

2.45pm – Mameli’s Anthem.

2.40pm – 33°C air temperature, 52°C asphalt temperature.

2.30pm – Let’s remember that in F3 Leonardo Fornaroli won the title at the end of a thrilling race decided at the last corner. Here are his emotions. It’s

14.20 – Green light At the end of the pit lane, the drivers can reach the starting grid.

14.10 – Today Carlos Sainz celebrates his 30th birthday and the Monza crowd couldn’t help but sing ‘happy birthday’.

2.00 pm – Let’s start our report with a summary of the available tires and the strategies hypothesized by Pirelli. All the big names have a set of new medium tires and two sets of new hard tires.

The McLaren starting in the front row with Lando Norris ahead of Oscar Piastri. Second row for the Mercedes of George Russell and the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc, in the third row the other SF-24 of Carlos Sainz and the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton. Closing the list of the big names are the disappointing Red Bulls with Max Verstappen in the fourth row ahead of Sergio Perez.