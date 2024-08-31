15.00 – Let’s start our chronicle with the news of the day at least as far as Italian motorsport is concerned. Andrea Kimi Antonelli will be a Mercedes driver in 2025.

Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back to the appointment dedicated to the live written Qualifications of the Italian GP of F1. Q1 will start at 16:00.

In FP3 the fastest were the Mercedes with Lewis Hamilton ahead of George Russell, third Charles Leclerc, then the two McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando and the Red Bull of Max Verstappen in sixth position. Seventh time for Carlos Sainz, completing the top-10 were the Williams of Alexander Albon and Franco Colapinto ahead of the Haas of Nico Hulkenberg.