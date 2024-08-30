13.17 – A forest of photographers at Antonelli’s box, there is a lot of anticipation for the debut of the Bolognese.

13.16 – The sun is shining on the Autodromo, the air temperature is 32 degrees and the asphalt temperature is 49°.

13.15 – There are many topics to analyze this weekend. Moving on to the teams, Ferrari is under the lens first, which brings many updates here.

13.10 – There is also great curiosity for Franco Colapinto, who unlike Antonelli is not making his absolute debut in a race weekend, having already competed in the FP1 at Silverstone this year.

13.00 – We begin our report on Andrea Kimi Antonelli with the words of Toto Wolff who wants to act as a ‘shield’ for his protégé with regards to the pressure he will be subjected to from the press, the Italian one in particular.

There is great anticipation to discover the new face of the Monza circuit after the resurfacing and the remaking of the kerbs, an operation criticized by some drivers on the eve especially with regards to the new nature of the Variante Ascari. Furthermore, in this session the Italian driver will make his F1 debut Andrea Kimi Antonelliwho will be a regular in F1 with Mercedes in 2025 alongside George Russell (the only thing missing is the official announcement coming this weekend). George Russell will give up his place to Antonelli in this session.