13.40 – In F2, Andrea Kimi Antonelli took a sensational win in the Feature Race. The driver from Bologna did not hide the fact that it would be great to make his F1 debut in 2025, but nothing is official yet.

1.30pm – Let’s start our report from the starting grid.

Hungarian GP, 13th act of the 2024 F1 World Championship. The race will start at 15:00.

All McLaren front row with Lando Norris ahead of Oscar Piastri – it hadn’t happened since 2012 at Interlagos with Hamilton and Button – Max Verstappen starts from the third row with Carlos Sainz at his side. Future Ferrari teammates Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are on the third row.