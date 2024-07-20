15.55 – The FIA ​​has declared the session wet. The asphalt is slightly below 30°C, the air is almost 25°C, the risk of rain is 80% according to the F1 weather forecast.

15.50 – These are the words of Toto Wolff in the duel between McLaren and Mercedes, but calibrated on dry surfaces.

15.45 – The intensity of the rain increases.

15.40 – According to the weather forecast, the rain – not so heavy – should continue until the evening and therefore the Qualifying should be characterised by a wet track.

15.35 – Currently the track would be intermediate.

3.30pm – We’ll see if it continues to rain or if the track will have time to dry out for Q1.

15.25 – The rain is of medium intensity for now.

15.20 – This is the telemetry analysis of FP3, which may not be indicative in light of the rain that is wetting the track.

15.15 – Umbrellas open in the stands.

15.10 – It starts to rain at the Hungaroring.

15.05 – The F2 Sprint Race was run on dry tyres.

15.00 – We begin our report with the results of FP3.

Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back to the appointment dedicated to the live written Qualifications of the Hungarian GP13th act of the 2024 F1 World Championship. The session will start at 16:00.

The weather could have some surprises in store for this session. Light rain is forecast on the Budapest circuit from 14:00 to 17:00.