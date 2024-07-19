12.30 – As for Ferrari and Mercedes, both have brought an update classified as performance. Ferrari has a new bottom to try to mitigate the bouncing that emerged with the latest package of updates, while Mercedes has a new diffuser.

12.15 – Still staying at Red Bull, here in Budapest a package of important updates arrived, defined as “crucial” by Max Verstappen. At the moment they are mounted only on the Dutchman’s RB20 and consist of new sides and engine cover without the characteristic Mercedes-style cannons that debuted this year on the Red Bull. According to rumors, it is a package dedicated to high-downforce circuits, so at Spa, the RB20 should return to showing off the Mercedes-style ‘cannons’. Below are the images of the new Red Bull features so far immortalized by Spanish journalist Albert Fabrega.

Verstappen will try to update the engine without superior conduct. Checo goes up with the configuration seen hasta now.

— Albert Fabrega (@AlbertFabrega) July 18, 2024

12.00 – We begin our report with a topic that is holding court in the paddock and that is the possible replacement of Sergio Perez during the summer break. In pole position, surprisingly, is Liam Lawson.

