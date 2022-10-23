



[F1] – Good evening dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct text of the United States Grand Prix 2022, 19th stage of the Formula 1 world championship. Carlos Sainz starts in pole position with Ferrari ahead of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull, Lewis Hamilton third and George fourth Russell. Charles Leclerc, who replaced the engine, is called to make a difficult comeback from 12th place.

The race will start at 9pm

19.50 – Let’s start our live with the starting grid of the United States Grand Prix. The line-up was further revolutionized in the rear after the penalties inflicted on Esteban Ocon and Yuki Tsunoda. The Frenchman will start from the pit lane for the introduction of the sixth engine, the Japanese is back five places to replace the gearbox.

1st Row 1. Carlos Sainz 1: 34.356

Ferrari 2. Max Verstappen 1: 34.448

Red Bull 2nd Row 3. Lewis Hamilton 1: 34.947

Mercedes 4. George Russell 1: 34.988

Mercedes 3rd Row 5. Lance Stroll 1: 35.598

Aston Martin 6. Lando Norris 1: 35.690

McLaren 4th Row 7. Valtteri Bottas 1: 36.319

Alfa Romeo 8. Alexander Albon 1: 36.368

Williams 5th Row 9. Sergio Perez 1.34.645

Red Bull * 10. Sebastian Vettel 1: 36.398

Aston Martin 6th Row 11. Pierre Gasly 1: 36.740

AlphaTauri 12. Charles Leclerc 1: 34.421

Ferrari ** 7th Row 13. Kevin Magnussen 1: 36.949

Haas 14. Fernando Alonso 1.35.876

Alpine * 8th Row 15. Daniel Ricciardo 1: 37.046

McLaren 16. Mick Schumacher 1: 37.111

Haas 9th Row 17. Nicholas Latifi 1: 37.244

Williams 18. Guanyu Zhou 1.36.970

Alfa Romeo* 10th Row 19. Yuki Tsunoda 1: 37.147

AlphaTauri *** 20. Esteban Ocon**** 1: 37.068

Alpine

* Five positions penalized for the introduction of a new component in the power unit (ICE, the heat engine)

** Penalized by ten positions for the introduction of two new components in the power unit (ICE, the thermal engine and turbo)

*** Penalized by five positions for the introduction of new gearbox components

**** will start from the pit lane for the introduction of four new components of the power unit (ICE, ES, CE, EX) without the approval of the FIA ​​technical delegate