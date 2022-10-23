[F1] – Good evening dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct text of the United States Grand Prix 2022, 19th stage of the Formula 1 world championship. Carlos Sainz starts in pole position with Ferrari ahead of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull, Lewis Hamilton third and George fourth Russell. Charles Leclerc, who replaced the engine, is called to make a difficult comeback from 12th place.
The race will start at 9pm
19.50 – Let’s start our live with the starting grid of the United States Grand Prix. The line-up was further revolutionized in the rear after the penalties inflicted on Esteban Ocon and Yuki Tsunoda. The Frenchman will start from the pit lane for the introduction of the sixth engine, the Japanese is back five places to replace the gearbox.
|1st Row
|1. Carlos Sainz 1: 34.356
Ferrari
|2. Max Verstappen 1: 34.448
Red Bull
|2nd Row
|3. Lewis Hamilton 1: 34.947
Mercedes
|4. George Russell 1: 34.988
Mercedes
|3rd Row
|5. Lance Stroll 1: 35.598
Aston Martin
|6. Lando Norris 1: 35.690
McLaren
|4th Row
|7. Valtteri Bottas 1: 36.319
Alfa Romeo
|8. Alexander Albon 1: 36.368
Williams
|5th Row
|9. Sergio Perez 1.34.645
Red Bull *
|10. Sebastian Vettel 1: 36.398
Aston Martin
|6th Row
|11. Pierre Gasly 1: 36.740
AlphaTauri
|12. Charles Leclerc 1: 34.421
Ferrari **
|7th Row
|13. Kevin Magnussen 1: 36.949
Haas
|14. Fernando Alonso 1.35.876
Alpine *
|8th Row
|15. Daniel Ricciardo 1: 37.046
McLaren
|16. Mick Schumacher 1: 37.111
Haas
|9th Row
|17. Nicholas Latifi 1: 37.244
Williams
|18. Guanyu Zhou 1.36.970
Alfa Romeo*
|10th Row
|19. Yuki Tsunoda 1: 37.147
AlphaTauri ***
|20. Esteban Ocon**** 1: 37.068
Alpine
* Five positions penalized for the introduction of a new component in the power unit (ICE, the heat engine)
** Penalized by ten positions for the introduction of two new components in the power unit (ICE, the thermal engine and turbo)
*** Penalized by five positions for the introduction of new gearbox components
**** will start from the pit lane for the introduction of four new components of the power unit (ICE, ES, CE, EX) without the approval of the FIA technical delegate
