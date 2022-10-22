















half past one

[F1] – Goodnight dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct text of the 2022 United States Grand Prix Qualifying, 19th stage of the Formula 1 world championship.

Session in progress

23.50 – 30 ° C the air temperature, 37 ° C that of the asphalt.

23.45 – Regarding the budget cap, Red Bull had a second interview with Ben Sulayem. Toto Wolff gave his opinion on Horner’s public ‘defense’ at a press conference.

23.35 – With regard to the Qualifications that will soon start, we recall the penalties expected on the grid: 10 positions for Leclerc, 5 for Alonso, Perez and Zhou.

23.30 – Meanwhile, sad news arrives for Red Bull and beyond: the patron Dietrich Mateschitz passed awaywho has been suffering from serious health problems for some time.

We are saddened to hear of the death of Dietrich Mateschitz The co-founder of Red Bull made an unforgettable contribution to F1, and leaves a lasting legacy pic.twitter.com/ZuBxwY5CzS – Formula 1 (@ F1) October 22, 2022

23.25 – The telemetry analysis relating to the PL3 which shows that the tires must be managed even on a single lap.

23.15 – Let’s start our chronicle with the results of the PL3 in which Max Verstappen was the fastest.