



[F1] – Good evening dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct text of the first free practice session of the United States Grand Prix 2022, 19th stage of the Formula 1 world championship.

Session in progress

21.18 – Ocon second but with medium tire is not far, pays 538 thousandths.

21.16 – 1’38 ″ 272 the reference set by Verstappen.

21.14 – The two Red Bulls are launched.

21.12 – Green lightrestart the session.

21.10 – Perez, Norris, Sainz, Ocon and Vettel, this is the top-5 before the interruption.

21.08 – The Haas driver lost his rear in the first sector in a change of direction. He managed to start again to earn the way to the pits, he has a damaged front wing.

21.07 – Antonio Giovinazzi in the barrier, Red flag.

21.05 – Perez takes the lead in 1’40 ″ 549. Sainz pays 8 tenths. Debut also for Logan Sargeant in free practice with Williams.

21.04 – Installation lap also for Robert Shwartzman with Ferrari, Max Verstappen also takes to the track.

21.02 – Immediately heavy traffic on the track including Antonio Giovinazzi at the wheel of the Haas. Gasly warns the AlphaTauri wall to smell a barbecue in the cockpit.

21.00 – Green light at the end of the pit lane, the first free practice session of the United States Grand Prix begins.

20.57 – 28 ° C the air temperature, 38 ° C that of the asphalt.

20.55 – The Red Bull “triad” compared in Austin. It is not difficult to guess the topic of conversation.

20.52 – According to Sky Sports F1, both Ferraris will introduce new power units. As for Carlos Sainz, we’ll know more in a few minutes. On Charles Leclerc, on the other hand, we will have to wait for PL2, as the Monegasque will make room for Shwartzman in the first session.

20.50 – Perfect temperatures in Austin: asphalt 38 degrees, air 28 degrees. Wind of 1 km / h heading north-west.

20.45 – Here are the Haas suits in homage to the USA.

20.40 – This will be the last American weekend for Sebastian Vettel as a Formula 1 driver. COTA wanted to pay homage to him by planting 296 trees (one for each of his GPs) in the circuit area.

20.35 – The long-awaited meeting between Chris Horner and FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem did not happen. Between the two, which could be seen tomorrow, frost has fallen, and it is not good news for Red Bull in terms of penalties for violating the budget cap.

20.30 – Returning to more sporting matters, the team that will bring the most news to Austin is Mercedes. Brackley’s team modified the front wing with five small flow deflectors and re-profiled the rear wing. In addition, the W13 presents substantial changes to the fund

20.25 – There was a big crash in a support event at COTA between a slow car and one coming at full speed. The drivers are fine, but work is being done to clear the track of debris in time for 9pm.

20.20 – From a sporting point of view, the championship has announced the most important verdict: Max Verstappen is world champion. Formula 1, however, never detaches itself from the controversy: it is known that Red Bull has been found guilty of violating the budget capand in yesterday’s press conference many drivers attacked the Milton Keynes team, starting with Lewis Hamilton.

20.15 – Free practice sessions will be decidedly out of the ordinary: a quarter of the PL1 drivers will in fact be made up of reserves. The rookies Robert Shwartzman (Ferrari), Alex Palou (McLaren), Logan Sargeant (Williams) and Theo Pourchaire (Alfa Romeo) will be there, joined by Antonio Giovinazzi, third Haas driver. Recall that these changes of the guard are in compliance with the rules on young people adopted this year.

20.10 – Everything is ready at COTA in Austin, where the sun is shining to welcome Formula 1 to the second race of the season.