2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, second stage of the Formula 1 world championship.

The race will start at 7pm

17.45 – Perez (P1): “I think the pole position came from the risk I took in turn 22, attacking the curb with a slight movement of the steering”

17.40 – Our traditional pre-race analysis by Simone Peluso

17.35 – Leclerc (P2): “We are certainly happy to fight for the victories, but in any case I am sorry because the pole was very close. But in the end, the race is today and this is the day to win. I got my first pole in the second race in Ferrari, everything was new and strange, there was a lot of pressure. Checo has done many races in F1, he knows the environment well and I’m sure he will do a good job, but we have to do even better. We are confident about the race pace but we all have problems at the start with these new cars “

17.30 – Meanwhile, confirmation arrives that Lewis Hamilton will start regularly from the grid. No change of set-up, therefore: a ‘hypothesis that had been carefully evaluated in yesterday’s post-qualifying briefing

17.25 – Let’s start our live broadcast with a look at the starting grid. Only 19 cars left, after Mick Schumacher’s forfeit