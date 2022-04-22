[F1] – Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct text of the qualifications of the Grand Prix of Made in Italy and Emilia-Romagna 2022fourth stage of the Formula 1 world championship. The outcome of today’s session will establish the starting grid for the 100 km Sprint Race on Saturday, according to the new format tested last year.

Q1 will kick off at 5pm

16.40 – At the moment it has stopped raining at the Enzo e Dino Ferrari racetrack in Imola.

16.35 – At Red Bull it was decided to replace the gearbox on Max Verstappen’s RB18.

16.32 – For safety reasons, the minimum time to keep during the Qualifying session was indicated in 1’50 ”.

16.30 – Let’s start our chronicle with the results that emerged in the free practice session where the Ferraris made a void.