[F1] – Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct text of the Hungarian Grand Prix 2022, 13th stage of the Formula 1 world championship.
The race will start at 3pm
14.15 – Martin Brundle revealed that MGU-K betrayed Vertappen yesterday.
14.10 – 40% chance of rain in conjunction with the start of the Grand Prix.
14.00 – Around 13.40 there were some drops of rain on the circuit, but at the moment it is not raining. The track is dry, however the sky remains overcast and threatening.
13.50 – The news of the morning was the retreat of Pierre Gasly in the grid: the Frenchman, as well as Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, introduced a new power unit. The Red Bull drivers, however, are on the third engine and therefore will not face any penalties.
13.45 – Let’s start our live broadcast with the starting grid for the Grand Prix.
|1st Row
|1. George Russell 1: 17.377
Mercedes
|2. Carlos Sainz 1: 17.421
Ferrari
|2nd Row
|3. Charles Leclerc 1: 17,567
Ferrari
|4. Lando Norris 1: 17.769
McLaren
|3rd Row
|5. Esteban Ocon 1: 18.018
Alpine
|6. Fernando Alonso 1: 18.078
Alpine
|4th Row
|7. Lewis Hamilton 1: 18.142
Mercedes
|8. Valtteri Bottas 1: 18.157
Alfa Romeo
|5th Row
|9. Daniel Ricciardo 1.18.379
McLaren
|10. Max Verstappen 1: 18.823
Red Bull
|6th Row
|11. Sergio Perez 1: 18.516
Red Bull
|12. Guanyu Zhou 1: 18.573
Alfa Romeo
|7th Row
|13. Kevin Magnussen 1: 18.825
Haas
|14. Lance Stroll 1.19.137
Aston Martin
|8th Row
|15. Mick Schumacher 1: 19.202
Haas
|16. Yuki Tsunoda 1: 19.240
AlphaTauri
|9th Row
|17. Alexander Albon 1: 19.256
Williams
| 18. Sebastian Vettel 1: 19.273
Aston Martin
|10th Row
|19. Nicholas Latifi 1: 19.570
Williams
| 20. Pierre Gasly * 1: 19.527
AlphaTauri
