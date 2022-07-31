



[F1] – Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct text of the Hungarian Grand Prix 2022, 13th stage of the Formula 1 world championship.

The race will start at 3pm

14.15 – Martin Brundle revealed that MGU-K betrayed Vertappen yesterday.

14.10 – 40% chance of rain in conjunction with the start of the Grand Prix.

14.00 – Around 13.40 there were some drops of rain on the circuit, but at the moment it is not raining. The track is dry, however the sky remains overcast and threatening.

13.50 – The news of the morning was the retreat of Pierre Gasly in the grid: the Frenchman, as well as Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, introduced a new power unit. The Red Bull drivers, however, are on the third engine and therefore will not face any penalties.

13.45 – Let’s start our live broadcast with the starting grid for the Grand Prix.

1st Row 1. George Russell 1: 17.377

Mercedes 2. Carlos Sainz 1: 17.421

Ferrari 2nd Row 3. Charles Leclerc 1: 17,567

Ferrari 4. Lando Norris 1: 17.769

McLaren 3rd Row 5. Esteban Ocon 1: 18.018

Alpine 6. Fernando Alonso 1: 18.078

Alpine 4th Row 7. Lewis Hamilton 1: 18.142

Mercedes 8. Valtteri Bottas 1: 18.157

Alfa Romeo 5th Row 9. Daniel Ricciardo 1.18.379

McLaren 10. Max Verstappen 1: 18.823

Red Bull 6th Row 11. Sergio Perez 1: 18.516

Red Bull 12. Guanyu Zhou 1: 18.573

Alfa Romeo 7th Row 13. Kevin Magnussen 1: 18.825

Haas 14. Lance Stroll 1.19.137

Aston Martin 8th Row 15. Mick Schumacher 1: 19.202

Haas 16. Yuki Tsunoda 1: 19.240

AlphaTauri 9th Row 17. Alexander Albon 1: 19.256

Williams 18. Sebastian Vettel 1: 19.273

Aston Martin 10th Row 19. Nicholas Latifi 1: 19.570

Williams 20. Pierre Gasly * 1: 19.527

AlphaTauri