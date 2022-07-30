[F1] – Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct text of the third free practice session of Hungarian Grand Prix 2022thirteenth stage of the Formula 1 world championship.

Q1 will kick off at 16:00

15.15 – Sebastian Vettel caused a red flag in the final of PL3 and is now helping the mechanics to repair his Aston Martin in time for Q1.

15.10 – Surprisingly Nicholas Latifi was the fastest in the wet PL3 ​​ahead of Charles Leclerc. Here the telemetry comparison between the Monegasque and Max Verstappen, fourth behind Albon too.

15.05 – At the moment the weather forecast a rain risk of 40% during Qualifying.

15.00 – Let’s start our chronicle immediately by updating the weather situation. It is not raining and the W Series is competing in the race with dry tires. If it doesn’t rain in the next few minutes from Q1, the track will be slick tires.