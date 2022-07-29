















[F1] – second free practice session on Hungarian Grand Prix 2022thirteenth stage of the Formula 1 world championship.

Session in progress

16.55 – We’ll see if McLaren’s form will be confirmed in FP2, fourth in FP1 with Lando Norris.

16.50 – 33 ° C the air temperature, 50 ° C that of the asphalt.

16.40 – Important news arrives from the Budapest paddock: Alfa Romeo has renewed the partnership agreement with Sauber also for 2023.

16.30 – Federico Albano’s telemetry analysis explains in detail what we had already anticipated at the beginning of the news.

16.20 – Obviously Sebastian Vettel already has a favorite as his heir in Aston Martin.

16.10 – The weekend in Hungary can only be marked by the announcement of the retirement by Sebastian Vettel at the end of this season. Here you will find Pino Allievi’s tribute to the four-time world champion at the wheel of Red Bull.

16.00 – Let’s start our report by starting from what was observed in PL1. Verstappen for now separates the two Ferraris of Sainz and Leclerc, but although the Dutchman started well at least on the single lap on the weekend, the feeling is that the F1-75s are indeed more than advantageous in Hungary, especially in a second sector which he exalts. the cars of Maranello. The partials in that section, in fact, have always been in favor of Sainz and Leclerc, Verstappen alternately defended himself in the first and third sector of the Hungaroring.