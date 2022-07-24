



[F1] – Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct text of the 2022 French Grand Prixtwelfth stage of the Formula 1 world championship.

The race will start at 3pm

14.10 – Special guest at Mercedes, it is Fabio Quartararo, reigning MotoGP champion and leader of the world rankings.

14.00 – Perez: “It’s great to see so many fans. They really like Red Bull. It’s pleasant. We will try to press Charles and Ferrari with strategy. It can make a difference in our race“.

13.55 – Verstappen: “I honestly don’t know if the battle is going to be very close. It is very hot, the tires and the cars will be hot. It will be very difficult to make the strategies work“.

13.50 – These are the words of Leclerc in drivers parade: “I slept well, in my head the plan for the race is clear. The key will be the tires and the heat. In fact, the temperatures will be very high, but we will do everything to manage the tires. I hope to win the race“.

13.45 – Leclerc also climbed to 16 pole positions, reaching the top-20 all-time. Right now the Monegasque is in the company of Max Verstappen, Felipe Massa and Stirling Moss.

13.40 – With yesterday’s pole position, Charles Leclerc became the third ever poleman in Ferrari history. Here is our in-depth analysis.

13.30 – Let’s review the highlights of yesterday’s qualifying.

13.25 – First victory in F2 for the Red Bull driver Ayumu Iwasa.

13.20 – Here is our traditional pre-race analysis and strategy forecast by our Simone Peluso.

13.15 – Let’s start our live broadcast with a look at the starting grid (HERE the account of qualifications).

1st Row 1. Charles Leclerc

Ferrari 2. Max Verstappen

Red Bull 2nd Row 3. Sergio Perez

Red Bull 4. Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes 3rd Row 5. Lando Norris

McLaren 6. George Russell

Mercedes 4th Row 7. Fernando Alonso

Alpine 8. Yuki Tsunoda

AlphaTauri 5th Row 9. Daniel Ricciardo

McLaren 10. Esteban Ocon

Alpine 6th Row 11. Valtteri Bottas

Alfa Romeo 12. Sebastian Vettel

Aston Martin 7th Row 13. Alexander Albon

Williams 14. Pierre Gasly

AlphaTauri 8th Row 15. Lance Stroll

McLaren 16. Guanyu Zhou

Alfa Romeo 9th Row 17. Mick Schumacher

Haas 18. Nicholas Latifi

Williams 10th Row 19. Carlos Sainz

Ferrari 20. Kevin Magnussen

Haas