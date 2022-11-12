[F1] – Good evening dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct text of the Sprint of the Brazilian Grand Prix 2022, the penultimate round of the Formula 1 world championship. For the last time this season, the starting grid on Sunday will be determined by the outcome of the race of 100 km on Saturday, which will also award points to the top eight.

The Sprint will start at 20.30

19.40 – After Brazil there is Abu Dhabi, then the teams will stop in Yas Marina to carry out the tests dedicated to young people: McLaren should have Oscar Piastri at its disposal, “freed” in advance by Alpine.

19.20 – An indiscretion from Brazil: Daniel Ricciardo close to the role of third Red Bull driver in 2023.

19.00 – Here is our chat with Gian Paolo Dallara about Magnussen’s pole.

18.40 – The indications that the PL2 have provided on the pace in view of the Sprint as well.

18.30 – These instead are the results of PL2.

18.10 – Let’s start our live broadcast with the starting grid of the last Sprint of the season. Surprisingly, Kevin Magnussen set the fastest time in yesterday’s qualifying ahead of Max Verstappen and George Russell. Incredible mess of Ferrari, which put Charles Leclerc through the intermediates in dry conditions. The Monegasque is called to comeback tonight.

1st Row 1.Kevin Magnussen 1: 11.674

Haas 2. Max Verstappen 1: 11.877

Red Bull 2nd Row 3. George Russell 1: 12.059

Mercedes 4. Lando Norris 1: 12.263

McLaren 3rd Row 5. Carlos Sainz 1: 12.327

Ferrari 6. Esteban Ocon 1: 12.425

Alpine 4th Row 7. Fernando Alonso 1: 12.504

Alpine 8. Lewis Hamilton 1.12.611

Mercedes 5th Row 9. Sergio Perez 1.15.601

Red Bull 10. Charles Leclerc st

Ferrari 6th Row 11. Alexander Albon 1: 11.631

Williams 12. Pierre Gasly 1: 11.675

AlphaTauri 7th Row 13 Sebastian Vettel 1: 11.678

Aston Martin 14. Daniel Ricciardo 1: 12.140

McLaren 8th Row 15. Lance Stroll 1: 12.210

Aston Martin 16. Nicholas Latifi 1: 15.095

Williams 9th Row 17. Guanyu Zhou 1: 15.197

Alfa Romeo 18.Valtteri Bottas 1: 15.486

Alfa Romeo 10th Row 19.Yuki Tsunoda 1: 16.264

AlphaTauri 20. Mick Schumacher 1: 16.361

Haas