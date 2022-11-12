[F1] – Good evening dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct text of the Sprint of the Brazilian Grand Prix 2022, the penultimate round of the Formula 1 world championship. For the last time this season, the starting grid on Sunday will be determined by the outcome of the race of 100 km on Saturday, which will also award points to the top eight.
The Sprint will start at 20.30
19.40 – After Brazil there is Abu Dhabi, then the teams will stop in Yas Marina to carry out the tests dedicated to young people: McLaren should have Oscar Piastri at its disposal, “freed” in advance by Alpine.
19.20 – An indiscretion from Brazil: Daniel Ricciardo close to the role of third Red Bull driver in 2023.
19.00 – Here is our chat with Gian Paolo Dallara about Magnussen’s pole.
18.40 – The indications that the PL2 have provided on the pace in view of the Sprint as well.
18.30 – These instead are the results of PL2.
18.10 – Let’s start our live broadcast with the starting grid of the last Sprint of the season. Surprisingly, Kevin Magnussen set the fastest time in yesterday’s qualifying ahead of Max Verstappen and George Russell. Incredible mess of Ferrari, which put Charles Leclerc through the intermediates in dry conditions. The Monegasque is called to comeback tonight.
|1st Row
|1.Kevin Magnussen 1: 11.674
Haas
|2. Max Verstappen 1: 11.877
Red Bull
|2nd Row
|3. George Russell 1: 12.059
Mercedes
|4. Lando Norris 1: 12.263
McLaren
|3rd Row
|5. Carlos Sainz 1: 12.327
Ferrari
|6. Esteban Ocon 1: 12.425
Alpine
|4th Row
|7. Fernando Alonso 1: 12.504
Alpine
|8. Lewis Hamilton 1.12.611
Mercedes
|5th Row
|9. Sergio Perez 1.15.601
Red Bull
|10. Charles Leclerc st
Ferrari
|6th Row
|11. Alexander Albon 1: 11.631
Williams
|12. Pierre Gasly 1: 11.675
AlphaTauri
|7th Row
|13 Sebastian Vettel 1: 11.678
Aston Martin
|14. Daniel Ricciardo 1: 12.140
McLaren
|8th Row
|15. Lance Stroll 1: 12.210
Aston Martin
|16. Nicholas Latifi 1: 15.095
Williams
|9th Row
|17. Guanyu Zhou 1: 15.197
Alfa Romeo
| 18.Valtteri Bottas 1: 15.486
Alfa Romeo
|10th Row
|19.Yuki Tsunoda 1: 16.264
AlphaTauri
| 20. Mick Schumacher 1: 16.361
Haas
