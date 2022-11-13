



[F1] – Good evening dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct text of the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix, 21st stage of the Formula 1 world championship. George Russell starts in front of everyone thanks to the first position conquered yesterday in the Sprint. Mercedes monopolizes the front row with the second place of Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen starts from third position. Run-up race for Ferrari, with Charles Leclerc starting from the fifth box, Carlos Sainz from the seventh.

The race will start at 7pm

18.25 – Pit lane open at Interlagos, the cars are lining up on the grid.

18.20 – Horner a Sky Sport F1: “Today it is warmer and more windy than yesterday, and that could make a difference. Yesterday we chose a different tire than the others, and now we have gained an extra set of tires. Mercedes is very fast, they have aggressively developed the car, but we hope we can give them a hard time. I’m sure they will be fast. With just one free practice session it is difficult to get the car in place at best, we hope to be able to do better today. The track is warmer, and these Pirelli tires are so sensitive that no one really realizes the difference between soft and medium, it’s really at the limit. It is very important that Perez finishes 2nd in the world championship, it is our goal for this end of the season and today it will be important to beat Charles and make as many points as possible to see what happens in Abu Dhabi. Yesterday Checo did a great job, and today if the conditions were right Max could help him, but the important thing is that they both finish ahead of Leclerc, but I think Max’s help could be more feasible here than in Abu Dhabi.“.

18.17 – Nice moment in the drivers parade: Schumacher accompanied Vettel, the four-time world champion greeted the Interlagos crowd.

18.15 – Verstappen: “We will try. Yesterday was not a good day, but we can learn something. Let’s see what we can do today“.

18.10 – Leclerc: “We had an incredible sprint race and we hope to repeat the experience. My goal is to win“.

18.05 – Russell: “I don’t know how the average will behave today due to the heat and the degradation, but Lewis and I will try to win“.

18.00 – Here are the declarations of the drivers parade. Let’s start with Sainz: “The opportunities are there. It is a 71 lap race and there is a lot of degradation so the GP is open. It is a pity not to be able to start with the former. The strategy is not as simple as it may seem, considering the degradation“.

17.55 – Yesterday we witnessed a spectacular Sprint full of points of interest. Among these also the duels between teammates: sparks in Alpine and Aston Martin.

17.50 – Replacement of the engine, instead, for Esteban Ocon. The Frenchman mounts a power unit that has already entered the rotations in the past, so he does not suffer any penalties. Here all the details.

17.40 – As you can also see from the starting grid, Yuki Tsunoda will start from the pit lane. Here’s why.

17.20 – Let’s start our live broadcast with the starting grid of the Grand Prix.

1st Row 1. George Russell

Mercedes 2. Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes 2nd Row 3. Max Verstappen

Red Bull 4. Sergio Perez Red Bull 3rd Row 5. Charles Leclerc

Ferrari 6. Lando Norris

McLaren 4th Row 7. Carlos Sainz *

Ferrari 8. Kevin Magnussen

Haas 5th Row 9. Sebastian Vettel

Aston Martin 10. Pierre Gasly

AlphaTauri 6th Row 11. Daniel Ricciardo

McLaren 12. Mick Schumacher

Haas 7th Row 13. Zhou Guanyu

Alfa Romeo 14. Valtteri Bottas

Alfa Romeo 8th Row 15. Lance Stroll

Aston Martin 16. Esteban Ocon

Alpine 9th Row 17. Fernando Alonso

Alpine 18. Nicholas Latifi

Williams 10th Row 19. Alexander Albon

Williams Yuki Tsunoda **

AlphaTauri

* penalized by five positions for the replacement of the internal combustion engine

** will start from the pit lane