



[Formula 1] – The second free practice session on Brazilian Grand Prix, 21st stage of the F1 world championship. It will be one of the three weekends dedicated to the Sprint format, so qualifying took place on Friday, while on Saturday there will be PL2 and the fast race. Italian times of the Saturday sessions: PL2 16.30-17.30 / Sprint at 20.30.

Friday at Interlagos gave a surprise: the pole position – the first in their career for both – of Kevin Magnussen and Haas. The Dane and the American team masterfully interpreted the slippery track conditions of the early stages of Q3 to ensure leadership of the standings, an aspect that proved decisive when he returned to the track after the red flag caused by George Russell (Mercedes). Once the green light for the return to the track was obtained, the intensification of the rain guaranteed the sensational pole position in the Sprint for Magnussen, which kicked off the party at Haas. Alongside him will start the world champion Max Verstappen (Red Bull), in the second row Norris (McLaren) and Russell (Mercedes). Male Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 8th and Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 10th, the latter struggling with an unfortunate choice of tires.

But it is already Saturday and at 16.30 the twenty drivers will be back on the Interlagos track for 60 minutes of free practice that will be used to prepare the two races, the Sprint one tonight at 20.30 Italian time consisting of 24 laps or 60 minutes and the classic one. tomorrow at 19 (71 laps).