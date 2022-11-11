[F1] – Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct text of the first free practice session of Brazilian Grand Prix21st stage of the Formula 1 world championship.

The PL1 will start at 16:30

14.00 – Great news for McLaren: Lando Norrisstruck by a discomfort yesterday probably attributable to food poisoning, today he is better and therefore replacement with Nyck De Vries will not be necessary.

13.30 – We begin our report by pointing out that due to the effect of the third Sprint weekend of the season, this first free practice session will also be the only and therefore fundamental in view of the Qualifying scheduled at 20:00 when the starting grid of the Sprint at the start will be defined tomorrow at 20:30. The Sprint format, which debuted in 2021, has already undergone a change in this 2022 since from a statistical point of view the poleman is the one who signs the fastest lap in Qualifying and not the one who wins the Sprint. In 2023, however, when the Sprints will become six, there could be other innovations currently being studied by Stefano Domenicali and his Liberty Media working group.